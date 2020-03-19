Westchester Man Charged With Attempting To Murder His Mother, DA Says

A 25-year-old Westchester County man who allegedly attempted to kill his elderly mother has been arraigned on charges of attempted murder.

Daniel Flores Arteaga, of New Rochelle, was arraigned on Wednesday, March 18, for allegedly attempting to kill his mother on Tuesday, March 17, said Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

New Rochelle Police found the injured woman after responding to a home on Second Street for a call of a son attacking his mother, said the DA's Office.

When police arrived, they found Flores Arteaga, at the scene, and his badly injured mother unconscious on the floor.

Police believe Arteaga strangled his mother until she was unconscious, the DA's Office said.

Police rushed the mother to the hospital where she remains on life support.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash, $2.5 million bond or $2.4 million partially secured bond alternative with a requirement of 10 percent down.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.

Assistant District Attorney Wendy Parra, Chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau, is prosecuting the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.