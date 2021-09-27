Contact Us
Westchester Company Claims $8.7 Million LOTTO Prize

A Limited Liability Company (LLC) based in Westchester has claimed an $8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot drawn recently.
A Limited Liability Company (LLC) based in Westchester has claimed an $8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot drawn recently. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A company based in Westchester has claimed an $8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot drawn recently.

The White Plains-based PurpleDot LLC opted to receive the jackpot as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $4,339,511, after required withholdings, the New York State Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 27.

The winning numbers for the LOTTO drawing on Wednesday, July 14 were 02 20 33 50 56 58.

The winning ticket was purchased at GC Shell located at 403 Rockaway Turnpike in Cedarhurst, Queens.

New York's LOTTO game generated $59,663,459 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021. 

The New York Lottery said it contributed $112,661,460 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Westchester County during the same time period. 

