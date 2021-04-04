Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Weekday Route 6/202 Closure Scheduled In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Bear Mountain Bridge Road will be closed in both directions on weekdays for two weeks
Bear Mountain Bridge Road will be closed in both directions on weekdays for two weeks Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Motorists planning to travel on Route 6 in Northern Westchester will be detoured for two weeks as crews work to replace a guard rail in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert advising that Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) will be closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 5 in Cortlandt.

Road closures will continue on weekdays through Friday, April 16 between Route 9D and Route 9 to allow crews to replace the guide rail.

Motorists can expect delays in the area during the guide rail work. Drivers have been instructed to use posted detours that will direct them to Route 9, Route 403, and Route 9D.

