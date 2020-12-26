Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Thousands Still Without Power In Hudson Valley After Storm Sweeps Through Region

Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Here are the number of customers without power just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 by utility company (click on each link for breakdowns by community):

A total of just over 100,000 were without power in the Hudson Valley shortly after daybreak on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

