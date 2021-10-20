Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: College Student-Athlete From Hudson Valley Dies In Accident
News

Teen Admits To Fatal Hudson Valley Shooting

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley.
A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos

A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty plea of Collyer Goodman, of Valley Cottage, on Monday, Oct. 18, for the shooting death of a Chicago man visiting Nyack last August.

Goodman plead guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Darien Brydie, the District Attorney's Office said. 

Brydle was 21 years old at the time of his death. Goodman was age 18. The investigation was conducted by the Orangetown Police Department. 

Walsh said, “Today’s guilty plea is a culmination of a thorough investigation and a vigorous prosecution. We can’t lose sight of the fact that the victim, Darien Brydie, can’t see his family and they must live each day without him being present.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.