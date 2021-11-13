Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Wave Of Cold Air Will Bring First Accumulating Snowfall To Parts Of Northeast
News

Take 5 Top-Prize Winning Ticket Sold In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The store where the lucky ticket was sold.
The store where the lucky ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A lucky lottery ticket sold in Southern Westchester left one person more than $10,000 richer.

The $10,472 Take 5 ticket was sold for the Thursday, Nov. 11 game at the Tanglewood Stationery Corp., 2264 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, said the New York Lottery.

The numbers from the 2:30 p.m. drawing were 4-5-7-13-25, according to the lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

The drawing is held daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.