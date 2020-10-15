Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Syracuse University Freshman From Westchester Dies Suddenly

Joe Lombardi
Syracuse University
Syracuse University Photo Credit: Zainubrazvi via Wikimedia Commons

A teenager from Westchester County who was a freshman at Syracuse University has died suddenly, the second death of a first-year student there in as many days.

The university announced on Thursday morning, Oct. 15 that Jack Lundin, 18, from the Crestwood section of Yonkers, died on Wednesday night, Oct. 14.

Lundin was enrolled in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, studying news and digital journalism, the university said.

The cause of death has not been released.

Lundin's death comes a day after another 18-year-old freshman,  Trevor Pierce, was killed after a collision with a campus trolly. Pierce, a resident of New Hampshire, was in possession of a skateboard at the time of the incident, although it's unclear if he was skateboarding, according to reports.

“This is an especially difficult week for our community as we mourn the loss of two young lives,” Syracuse University Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said in a statement. “Know that there are resources and services available to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time.”

