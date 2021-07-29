Student From Hudson Valley Among Four Killed In Ukraine Crash

A Hudson Valley man was one of four people killed in a small-plane crash.

Rockland County resident Amrom Fromowitz, of Monsey, was among three yeshiva students who were killed, along with the pilot, when the plane crashed into a house in western Ukraine's Kolomyia district, on Wednesday, July 28, according to reports from Ukrainian. Their ages have not yet been released.

The other students at an Orthodox yeshiva in Jerusalem have been identified as Hershy Weiss of London, and Lazer Brill of Brooklyn. The pilot has been ID'd as Igor Tabanyuk.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this tragic time," Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht said on Twitter.

According to The Yeshiva World, they were on a tour of Jewish holy places and had taken a sightseeing flight on Wednesday afternoon, The Yeshiva World reported.

