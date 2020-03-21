School District Superintendent In Westchester Tests COVID-19 Positive

The school superintendent in the city in Westchester that has been at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.

New Rochelle City School District Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijoo said she received the results at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, March 21. She was tested on Monday, March 16.Her quarantine period is two weeks since the latter date, she said.

New Rochelle Board of Education President Amy Moselhi will also be tested for the virus, Feijoo said.

"President Moselhi will be quarantined too, given her very close proximity to me through this crisis," Feijoo said in a letter to the school community.

Feijoo said she is "blessed to have the support of family, friends, colleagues and the Board" and is at home, beginning "the journey to recovery."

"Both President Moselhi and I will remain at home through the quarantine period and will continue to commit to the work we are doing in the district," she said.

Feijoo said her symptoms are mild, adding, "I am sharing my results with you because it impacts me and the BOE President, who have been point people for many in the community.

"I will ask my cabinet to use their best judgment in terms of being tested and self-quarantined. The district's work will continue and we remain committed to the success of each student."

