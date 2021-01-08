Recall Issued For Popular Dole Salad Product

A popular Dole pre-made salad kit that was sold to states across the country is being recalled due to potential undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.

Dole announced that it is recalling its “Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit” because it may contain eggs due to a manufacturing mishap.

According to the FDA, the dressing and topping kit (master pack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.

The recalled item has a UPC of “0-71430-00035-9” and “best if used by date” of 01/15/2021. The lot code on the recalled product is either “B364016” or “B364017.”

There have been no illnesses or allergic reactions from consumers eating the recalled products, but the FDA cautioned that “people who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.”

Officials noted that no other Dole products are included in the recall.

