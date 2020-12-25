Recall Issued For Nearly 129,000 Pounds Of Uninspected Meat Products

An East Coast-based food company is recalling approximately 128,841 pounds of meat products that were shipped nationwide without being inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The agency categorized the mass recall of CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company products as Class 1, defined as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
While there have been no confirmed reports of illness caused by the uninspected products, the FSIS urges consumers to throw away any of the products pictured above or return them to where they were purchased.
The uninspected meat was discovered after various meat products produced by CL Saigon Food Co. and erroneously labeled with marks of inspection were discovered in a supermarket, said FSIS. The agency conducted surveillance at the establishment to confirm that the products had not been inspected.
All of the uninspected products subject to the recall have the establishment number " Est. 8776" inside their FDA mark of inspection.
Consumers with further questions can contact Tien Tran, Assistant Manager of CL Saigon Food Co. at 215-432-0283. Food safety questions can be answered by calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or via email at MPHotline@usda.gov.
