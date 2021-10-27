Contact Us
Police Search For Missing Westchester Man

Roy Vaughn
Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester who are attempting to locate a missing 70-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Roy Vaughn, who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 15.

According to his family and friends, Vaughn was last seen leaving his apartment on Orchard Street in Yonkers to take a trip to an area deli. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police noted that Vaughn has special needs and has been known to get lost easily in the past. He is not considered dangerous.

Anyone who has information regarding Vaughn’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 964-0105.

