Outbreak: Salmonella Linked To Peaches Sickens 68 In Nine States

An outbreak that has sickened 68 people in nine states with Salmonella, is being linked to bagged peaches, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has announced.

Wawona-brand bagged peaches were sold through grocery delivery service Instacart and at ALDI grocery stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin since Monday, June 1.

"Do not eat, serve, or sell" any of those recalled peaches, the CDC said, adding, "Throw the peaches away, even if some of them were eaten and no one has gotten sick.

"Do not eat foods made with these peaches.

"Wash and sanitize places where peaches were stored: countertops and refrigerator drawers or shelves."

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

For more information on the recall, click here.

A map of the nine states where people have been sickened is available here.

