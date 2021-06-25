NY Luxury Boat Broker Accused Of Stealing More Than $35K From Client

A New York man acting as a broker for individuals looking to buy and sell boats allegedly stole more than $35,000 of the proceeds from the sale of a boat belonging to his client, authorities announced.

In 2019, Nassau County resident Brendan Daly, the owner of All Point Yacht Sales, located in Suffolk County, in Port Jefferson, acted as broker for a boat owner to help facilitate the sale and transfer of his boat for $157,000 to a buyer, according to authorities.

The boat’s owner had an existing lien on the vessel for $119,872 that Daly was responsible for paying once he received funds from the prospective buyer, Nassau County Acting District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said.

The remaining funds, minus Daly’s $1,250 commission, totaled $35,807.88 and were to be sent directly to Daly’s client, Smith said.

Instead, Daly allegedly paid the existing lien on the boat but never transferred the remaining funds to his client as required, according to Smith.

Despite repeated attempts by Daly’s client to contact him through email, text, phone, and mutual contacts, Daly allegedly never responded or transferred the funds, said Smith.

Daly, age 61, of Seaford, was arrested Wednesday, June 24, and charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree (a Class D felony).

“This defendant allegedly used his position and access as middle-man in the sale of a luxury boat to swindle his client out of more than $35,000 in profit,” Smith said. “We encourage anyone who believes they may have been victimized by this defendant to call our Complaint Unit at (516) 571-3505.”

Daly faces a maximum sentence of two and one-third to seven years in prison if convicted. Daly was arraigned before Judge Christopher Coschignano and is due back in court on Thursday, July 8.

If you believe you have been the victim of Brendan Daly, contact the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Complaint Unit at (516) 571-3505.

