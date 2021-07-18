New Millionaire: Man From Region Wins $3 Million Top Prize In NY State Lottery

Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Joe Lombardi
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New York has a brand-new millionaire.

Sullivan County resident Robert Walker, of Monticello, has claimed his $3 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s 50X scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Monticello Quick Mart located on Route 42 (Forestburgh Road) in Monticello, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, July 16.

Walker elected to receive his $3 million in a single lump-sum payment of $1,783,740 after required withholdings.

The three top prizes available on the 50X scratch-off ticket have been claimed. 

The New York Lottery contributed $13,378,147 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Sullivan County during fiscal year 2019-2020.

