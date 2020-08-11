New Isaias Outage Update: Breakdown Of Most-Affected Communities In Westchester

A week after Tropical Storm Isaias ran roughshod on the East Coast, thousands in Westchester are still waiting to have their power restored.

According to Con Edison, crews have restored power to 98 percent of their customers as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, though 1,127 outages were still being reported, impacting 7,452 of its 360,045 Westchester customers.

NYSEG was reporting complete restoration for its Westchester customers.

In Westchester, the most outages still being reported were in New Castle (905), Yonkers (800), New Rochelle (633), Cortlandt (605), Greenburgh (476), Mount Vernon (435), and Mount Pleasant (406).

No estimated time of restoration has been provided by Con Edison.

“Westchester communities that are among areas with the most outages remaining include Yonkers, New Rochelle and New Castle,” the company posted online. “The remaining outages involve particularly extensive damage and complicated restorations for individual customers.

Con Edison has expanded its claims policy so that customers without power for 48 hours due to the storm can fill out a claims form to request reimbursement for the cost of spoiled food, medication, or perishable commercial merchandise.

The company said that “Con Edison is also prepared to respond to any heat-related outages that occur this week Heat and humidity increase demand on the electric-delivery system and can cause equipment to overheat, affecting service.”

