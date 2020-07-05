Missing Hudson Valley Woman, Fiancée Found Dead Inside Wrecked Car, Police Say

Police have found a vehicle with the bodies inside of a Hudson Valley woman and her fiancée who have been missing since April.

Stephanie Mayorga, 27, a Dutchess County native, and her fiancée, 25-year-old Paige Escalera, of Wilmington, South Carolina, were discovered in the vehicle crashed deep in a wooded area on Monday, May 4, said the Wilmington Police.

Mayorga, of Beacon, moved to Wilmington in March to be with Escalera. The Daily News , reported the two moved into an apartment together and had only lived there about a week before they went missing.

Police said at the time they were reported missing that their families considered the disappearance suspicious.

Wilmington Police had been searching wooded areas and asking the public for help locating their vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Dart.

Police announced on Tuesday, May 5, a car found off River road was registered to Escalera.

The vehicle was found around 3 p.m., outside the Watermark Marina with two unidentified bodies inside.

The gray 2013 Dodge Dart was deep in the woods and covered in vegetation.

While the investigation continues, police believe the car may have been involved in an extremely high-velocity crash. Call records from 911 show that on Wednesday, April 15, police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to this area just before midnight, the department said.

A caller reported seeing a car in the rearview mirror heading west on Independence Boulevard, going at a high rate of speed, possibly hitting a wall and then going into the wooded area.

When first-responders arrived, they met with the caller and searched the area with flashlights. However, they were unable to find any sign of a collision and no one with injuries.

Both bodies are scheduled to undergo an autopsy in the coming days.

The case remains under investigation.

