Missing 29-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Found

A missing Hudson Valley man has been located and returned safely to his family, state police said.

Peter Ciullo, 29, reported missing by his family, had last been seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the pictured shirt and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

On Friday night, June 5, state police reported he was found.

A Hudson Valley man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ciullo, 29, reported missing by his family, was last seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the pictured shirt and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Anyone with information regarding Peter’s location is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

