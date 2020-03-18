Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Businesses Now Must Keep Half Of Workers Home; DOD Dispatches Hospital Ship
News

Man Makes Terror Threat To COVID-19 Testing Command Post In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A White Plains man was arrested for allegedly making a terror threat against a building where COVID-19 testing is being done.
A White Plains man was arrested for allegedly making a terror threat against a building where COVID-19 testing is being done. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat at the building where the state Department of Health has set up its testing site for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pero P. Cheng, 54, of White Plains, was arrested on Tuesday, March 17, for allegedly making a threat of violence at the GHP building at 145 Huguenot St., in New Rochelle just before 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Cheng made the "terroristic threat" via telephone. Security immediately notified the state police.

An investigation found that Cheng allegedly made the threat and was arrested and charged with felony making a terroristic threat.

The building also houses the Westchester County Department of Health.

Cheng was arraigned before the Westchester County Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, May 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.