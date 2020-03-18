Man Makes Terror Threat To COVID-19 Testing Command Post In Westchester, Police Say

A Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat at the building where the state Department of Health has set up its testing site for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pero P. Cheng, 54, of White Plains, was arrested on Tuesday, March 17, for allegedly making a threat of violence at the GHP building at 145 Huguenot St., in New Rochelle just before 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Cheng made the "terroristic threat" via telephone. Security immediately notified the state police.

An investigation found that Cheng allegedly made the threat and was arrested and charged with felony making a terroristic threat.

The building also houses the Westchester County Department of Health.

Cheng was arraigned before the Westchester County Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, May 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.