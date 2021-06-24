Man Known To Police Chased By Officers At High School In Westchester, Causing Lockdown

A high school with students taking regents was placed on a temporary lockdown in Westchester when police apprehended a suspicious man as he trespassed inside the building.

The same man who tried to enter the Waverly School last month in Eastchester caused another disturbance for the district, this time trespassing at the high school after a security guard mistakingly buzzed him inside, breaking school protocols.

Police said that multiple units responded to the high school on Stewart Place at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, when the man, who is reportedly known to officers, was spotted the man walking strangely on White Plains Road in the vicinity of the school.

Officials said that the security guard - who no longer works for the district - allowed the suspect inside, as he was unaware that police were giving him chase.

Once inside, the man allegedly began running and yelling, causing a disturbance until he was apprehended by school security and the pursuing police officers.

The man was taken into custody and ultimately escorted out of the school without further incident. It is unclear if there are pending charges.

