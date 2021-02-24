Man Indicted For Violent Attack At Jail In Hudson Valley

A Rockland County man has been indicted for attempted murder stemming from a violent attack on a female corrections officer at the Rockland County Jail.

Israel Gourion, age 32, of Wesley Hills, was indicted on Tuesday, Feb. 23, on charges of attempted murder, assault, and strangulation, said Chief of the Rockland County Detectives Peter Walker.

Gourion was an inmate of the jail at the time of the attack. The case is being prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Mike Dugandzic.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the victim, a Rockland County Sheriffs Corrections Officer, was engaged in performing her lawful duties at the Rockland County Jail. At that time and without warning, Gourion attacked the officer by utilizing a chokehold to obstruct the officer's airway, Walker said.

"Thankfully, another inmate observed the attack and ran to the aid of the officer," Walker said.

Once confronted by the Good Samaritan, Gourion tightened his grip which further restricted the officer’s airway. Luckily, the Good Samaritan inmate was able to physically separate the defendant from the victim - which likely saved her life, he added.

The victim’s fellow correction officers then arrived on the scene and secured Gourion.

“We must ensure that we prosecute this individual for the attack on one of our Corrections Officers," said District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II. "The violent behavior cannot be tolerated. Thankfully, the officer was not more gravely injured."

