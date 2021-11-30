Man Apprehended During Traffic Stop Sentenced For Killing Hudson Valley Man

A former resident in the area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a Hudson Valley man.

Jason Jabouin, age 35, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 29, to one count of manslaughter in connection with the killing of Ryan Franklin, of West Haverstraw on Friday, May 22, 2020, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Jabouin, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and formerly of Haverstraw, shot Franklin two times in the torso while in the Village of Nyack causing his death, the DA's Office said.

After Jabouin murdered Franklin, he fled New York and was apprehended in Maryland during a traffic stop, they added.

“Today’s sentencing hopefully brings closure to the family and friends of Ryan Franklin, whose life tragically was taken away by senseless violence," Walsh said.

Jabouin, formerly of Haverstraw, pleaded guilty in May, admitting in Rockland County Court to the shooting.

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Jabouin will also serve five years post-release monitoring.

