Isaias Outage Update: New Breakdown Of Most-Affected Communities In Westchester

Thousands in Westchester remain without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the East Coast.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, Con Edison was still responding to 1,978 outages in Westchester, which are impacting 18,961 of its 360,045 customers in the county. NYSEG had an additional 38 customers in Westchester without power.

In Westchester, more than 1,000 outages were still being reported in New Rochelle (2,622), Yonkers (1,852), New Castle (1,779), New Castle (1,778), Greenburgh (1,315), and North Castle (1,180).

Con Edison said it expects power to be restored to the majority of customers in Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, and Brooklyn by 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, and to Westchester customers by 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, though officials warned the estimate may change as repairs progress.

The company said that approximately 90 percent of our customers have received individual estimates for when their power will be restored.

“We're sorry. We know how frustrating living without power is, especially now,” Con Ed posted online. “That's why our crews are working night and day to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

