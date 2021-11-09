Hockey Coach Charged With Assaulting Player At Area Ice Arena, Police Say

A youth hockey coach has been arrested after allegedly hitting a 10-year-old player with a hockey stick, injuring him.

Marvin A. Minkler, age 53, a Connecticut resident, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 31, in New York and charged with assault and endangering a child, said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to the criminal complaint outlining his arrest, the incident took place on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Brewster Ice Arena located at 63 Fields Lane in the town of Southeast.

During the incident, Minkler allegedly "did knowingly strike a minor in the area of the head, neck, shoulder and upper back with a hockey stick" causing the child to be knocked off their feet and fall on the ice, the complaint said.

He then allegedly began to yell and scream and cruse at the child that he was doing a drill incorrectly in front of other students, the complaint said.

He also allegedly never checked on the wellbeing of the child.

Minkler is the hockey director at the Arena, whose programs attract players from across the region.

Minkler's place of residence in Connecticut was not released.

