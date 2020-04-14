Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Westchester

Thousands of Westchester residents remain without power a day after thunderstorms struck the region, taking down tree limbs and power lines.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Con Edison was reporting that 3,637 of its 348,198 Westchester residents were still without power. Additionally, 3,969 of NYSEG’s Northern Westchester customers were still in the dark.

The hardest-hit municipalities were in Northern Westchester, with Yorktown reporting 1,954 outages, followed by Bedford (1,022 outages), Somers (685), Cortlandt (651), New Castle (413), Briarcliff Manor (412), and Ossining (401).

More than 100 outages were still being reported in Bedford, Eastchester, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Irvington, Yorktown, and North Salem.

According to Con Edison, crews are working around the clock, and power is expected to be completely restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The company warned that area residents should avoid downed power lines until crews come to make repairs.

