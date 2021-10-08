Former NY Doctor Sentenced For Conspiring To Illegally Distribute Oxycodone

A former New York doctor was sentenced for illegally prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills to two people.

Long Island resident Tameshwar Ammar, age 53, of Amityville, was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 7, to five years in prison for conspiring to illegally distribute oxycodone, according to Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

He also agreed to forfeit $245,700 in criminal proceeds.

Kasulis said Ammar pleaded guilty to the charge in July of 2020. He relinquished his license to practice medicine in June of that year. He had been practicing medicine in the Nassau County Town of Roslyn.

Between 2013 and 2019, Ammar prescribed the pills to the two individuals without any diagnostic proof of legitimate medical need, according to the US Attorney's Office.

He also reportedly prescribed oxycodone pills and methadone to one of the individuals after learning he had been admitted to a psychiatric facility in March 2018.

“Doctors are supposed to be among the most trusted professionals in our society. This defendant, on the other hand, used his position to prey upon members of our community,” Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan said. “By knowingly and intentionally writing prescriptions of addictive opioids that he knew would be resold, he violated not only his oath as a doctor, but the trust of his community."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.