FBI Searches Westchester County Home In Ashley Biden Diary Theft Inquiry

The FBI carried out a court-ordered search at the suburban New York home of the founder of a conservative group in connection to an investigation involving the possible theft of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s 40-year-old daughter, according to a brand-new report by The New York Times.

The search happened on Saturday, Oct. 30 at a Westchester County apartment associated with James O'Keefe of Project Veritas in Mamaroneck, the report said.

An investigation into the matter was launched in October 2020, shortly before the Nov. 3 presidential election after a Biden family representative reported to the Justice Department that several of Ashley Biden's personal items had been stolen in a burglary, including the diary, The Times reported.

O'Keefe, known as a provocateur and producer of "gotcha" videos, acknowledged in a statement that Project Veritas had been approached by people saying they had the diary, but they decided not to publish it.

"I awoke to the news that apartments and homes of Project Veritas journalists, or former journalists, had been raided by FBI agents," O'Keefe said in the statement posted on Friday, Nov. 5. "It appears the Southern District of New York now has journalists in their sights for the supposed 'crime' of doing their jobs lawfully and honestly. Or at least, this journalist."

In April, Twitter banned O’Keefe for violating its “platform manipulation and spam policy." O’Keefe then filed a suit against the company for defamation, according to multiple reports, including by Forbes.

Click here to read The New York Times report.

