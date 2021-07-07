DWI Westchester Driver In Head-On Crash Reached 106 MPH, Authorities Charge

A Jeep driven by a drunk Yonkers man was doing 106 miles an hour when it crashed head-on into a sedan in Passaic County, New Jersey, authorities said.

Derrick Valerio, age 33, was headed in the wrong direction on Greenwood Lake Turnpike when his 2021 Grand Cherokee slammed into a 2003 Infiniti I35 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone near Stonetown Road in Ringwood on Monday, July 5, they said.

A passenger in the Infiniti, 22-year-old Riley Lindholm of Rock Hill in Sullivan County, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Peter McGinty said.

The driver, Kevin Schaeffer, age 19, wasn’t injured, they said.

Valerio was treated for minor injuries at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock, New Jersey, Valdes and McGinty said.

He was processed Tuesday, July 6 of two counts of assault by auto and released, pending a first court appearance, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

