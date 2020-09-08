COVID-19: Westchester Sees Increase In Cases; Latest Rundown By Municipality

There were more than 100 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in early March out of New Rochelle, there have now been 37,314 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 567,207 tested. The percentage of positive results has dropped from 7 percent last week to 6.6 percent as of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The latest breakdown of confirmed, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester following Labor Day weekend, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,756 (113 active, 41 new);

New Rochelle: 3,243 (50, 15 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,862 (26, 9 new);

White Plains: 1,947 (35, 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,336 (16, 4 new);

Greenburgh: 1,262 (22, 8 new);

Ossining Village: 1,115 (15, 4 new);

Peekskill: 1,061 (13, 3 new);

Cortlandt: 967 (17, 2 new);

Yorktown: 774 (14, 5 new);

Mount Pleasant: 615 (15, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 494 (6, 3 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 452 (12, 6 new);

Harrison: 450 (12, 5 new);

Somers: 429 (15, 10 new);

Scarsdale: 377 (4, 3 new);

Tarrytown: 309 (8);

Mount Kisco: 304 (14, 3 new);

Bedford: 281 (12, 4 new);

Eastchester: 470 (6, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 338 (4, 1 new);

Rye City: 229 (5, 3 new);

North Castle: 228 (7, 3 new);

New Castle: 224 (8, 5 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 214 (2, 1 new);

Elmsford: 214 (1, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 195 (3, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 184 (6, 4 new);

Pelham: 176 (1);

Ossining Town: 163 (3);

North Salem: 153 (2);

Tuckahoe: 146 (3);

Pleasantville: 143 (6, 4 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 143 (3, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 128 (7, 3 new);

Pelham Manor: 125 (1);

Briarcliff Manor: 119 (7, 1 new);

Ardsley: 103 (1, 1 new);

Bronxville: 94 (9, 1 new);

Irvington: 88 (1, 1 new);

Larchmont: 77 (2, 1 new);

Buchanan: 44 (1, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 29.

Statewide, there have been 8,912,935 New Yorkers tested since the pandemic began, with 440,578 testing positive for COVID-19, though the infection rate of those tested has remained below 1 percent for more than a month. There have been 25,367 COVID-19-related deaths in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.