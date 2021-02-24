COVID-19: Westchester Residents In These Zip Codes Can Make Vaccine Appointments At FEMA Site

Some eligible Westchester residents will soon be able to arrange for appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s new mass state-FEMA vaccination site.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that residents in Yonkers, Albany, Buffalo, and Rochester can begin making appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, with the shot becoming available at the site beginning on Wednesday, March 3.

In Yonkers, the site is being set up at the New York National Guard Armory on Quincy Place, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with the capability to administer 1,000 doses per day, depending on the availability of the vaccine.

When the vaccination site first opens, they will be available to only residents living in certain zip codes in Yonkers and Mount Vernon before being opened up to the rest of the county.

Beginning on March 3, the following Yonkers and Mount Vernon zip codes are able to receive the vaccine if they are eligible under the state’s guidelines:

10705;

10701;

10550;

10553;

10704;

10703;

10552.

Those eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment by going on New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

“From day one our top priority has been to ensure the equitable distribution of the vaccine by establishing vaccination sites directly in the communities that were hit the hardest by the pandemic," Cuomo said.

"These four sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, and Yonkers are giving initial priority for appointments to New Yorkers living in areas with low vaccination rates and high COVID positivity rates, and I encourage everyone in these regions who is eligible to make an appointment quickly.”

Officials said “these sites will mobilize federal clinical and non-clinical staff and contractors who will work with the National Guard, New York State, local leaders, and community-based organizations to establish and operate these sites. Each location will be tailored to meet the needs of the specific community it is serving.”

“The vaccine is safe and effective, but it can only work if we get it into people's arms,” Cuomo continued.

“The more shots that we administer, the faster we can correct the injustice that our underserved communities have suffered and reach our goal of becoming the first COVID-free state."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.