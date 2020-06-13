Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
COVID-19: Verdict Is In, Sleepaway Camps Are Out For Summer Of 2020

Joe Lombardi
A look at states that have seen increases in COVID-19 cases of more than 25 percent the last week. Photo Credit: New York State
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, June 13 in New York State (1,734) is its lowest since Friday, March 20. Photo Credit: New York State
The number of COVID-19 daily deaths in New York on Friday, June 12 (32) was its lowest since late March. Photo Credit: New York State
COVID positive test percentages over the last three days for each of New York's 10 regions. Photo Credit: New York State

Sleepaway camps will not be allowed to operate in New York State this summer amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and State Health Director Harold Zucker made the announcement early Saturday afternoon, June 13 in a daily news briefing in Manhattan.

"Overnight camps have congregate settings and sleeping arrangements in close quarters that present too many risks," Zucker said. "In such a setting, even a single positive case in a camper or staff member could create an untenable quarantine situation and overwhelm camp health personnel that may not be able to handle a serious infectious outbreak of this nature."

Parents, kids and camp operators had been awaiting the decision for weeks.

The announcement comes as positive trends continue in New York despite many states seeing spikes in cases. (See first image above.)

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Saturday in New York State (1,734) is its lowest since Friday, March 20. (See second image above.)

The number of COVID-19 daily deaths on Friday, June 12 (32) was its lowest since late March and down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago. (See third image above.)

Only 916, or 1.29 percent, of 70,840 COVID-19 tests conducted in New York State on Friday, June 12 were positive. 

Each of the 10 regions' percentages of positive tests over the last three days can be seen in the fourth image above.

