COVID-19: Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Tuesday, April 21.
The state health department reported 4,178 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 251,690 confirmed cases in New York State.
- Related story - COVID-19: NY Will Take Regional Approach To Reopening, Says Cuomo, En Route To White House
Albany
704 cases
17 new cases
Allegany
30
0
Broome
205
6
Cattaraugus
35
1
Cayuga
36
0
Chautauqua
25
0
Chemung
75
2
Chenango
79
1
Clinton
51
0
Columbia
113
2
Cortland
25
0
Delaware
49
0
Dutchess
2,331
47
Erie
2,147
38
Essex
21
1
Franklin
13
0
Fulton
27
0
Genesee
121
2
Greene
87
1
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
50
1
Jefferson
54
0
Lewis
9
0
Livingston
39
0
Madison
106
0
Monroe
1,070
16
Montgomery
37
2
Nassau
31,079
402
Niagara
260
5
New York City
139,325
2,519
Oneida
284
5
Onondaga
514
5
Ontario
72
1
Orange
6,561
79
Orleans
53
7
Oswego
49
1
Otsego
49
0
Putnam
605
6
Rensselaer
183
6
Rockland
9,568
111
Saratoga
257
3
Schenectady
273
4
Schoharie
20
0
Schuyler
7
0
Seneca
18
0
St. Lawrence
120
10
Steuben
170
3
Suffolk
28,154
492
Sullivan
555
11
Tioga
37
0
Tompkins
119
0
Ulster
893
16
Warren
102
1
Washington
68
3
Wayne
51
1
Westchester
24,656
350
Wyoming
36
0
Yates
10
0
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.