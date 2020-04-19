COVID-19: Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Sunday, April 19.
The state health department reported 6,054 additional COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide total to 242,786 confirmed cases.
- Related story - COVID-19: 'It's Only Halftime - The War Is Not Won,' Cuomo Says As More Data Shows NY Past Peak
Albany
682
34
Allegany
30
0
Broome
192
6
Cattaraugus
34
0
Cayuga
36
0
Chautauqua
25
0
Chemung
73
1
Chenango
78
1
Clinton
49
1
Columbia
107
2
Cortland
25
0
Delaware
49
0
Dutchess
2,240
39
Erie
2,070
73
Essex
18
2
Franklin
13
0
Fulton
27
0
Genesee
117
30
Greene
85
3
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
49
2
Jefferson
54
4
Lewis
8
0
Livingston
39
2
Madison
106
1
Monroe
1,032
24
Montgomery
35
1
Nassau
30,013
833
Niagara
246
12
NYC
134,436
3,173
Oneida
275
7
Onondaga
498
6
Ontario
70
1
Orange
6,379
113
Orleans
46
5
Oswego
47
2
Otsego
48
1
Putnam
592
10
Rensselaer
173
9
Rockland
9,364
193
Saratoga
251
7
Schenectady
268
9
Schoharie
20
0
Schuyler
6
0
Seneca
18
0
St. Lawrence
105
7
Steuben
167
7
Suffolk
26,888
745
Sullivan
537
13
Tioga
35
3
Tompkins
117
0
Ulster
854
34
Warren
96
2
Washington
63
11
Wayne
50
1
Westchester
23,803
624
Wyoming
36
0
Yates
9
0
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.