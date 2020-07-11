Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: Rising Trend Of Cases In Hudson Valley Continues; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The trend of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing in the Hudson Valley, according to newly released data on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas, it's 2.01 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,488 test results were reported Friday, Nov. 6, yielding 569 positives. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2.4 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 5: 2.5 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 6: 2.5 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 234
  • Rockland, 98
  • Orange, 80
  • Dutchess, 29
  • Putnam, 16
  • Sullivan, 9
  • Ulster, 8

There were 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,928 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,381 (+60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 213
  • Hospital Counties - 43
  • Number ICU - 308 (+23)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 138 (+9)
  • Total Discharges - 80,494 (+126)
  • Deaths - 18

