COVID-19: Positive Case Reported At School District In Westchester

Zak Failla
William E. Cottle School in Tuckahoe
William E. Cottle School in Tuckahoe Photo Credit: File Photo

There has been a new positive COVID-19 case in a Westchester school district.

Someone at the William E. Cottle Elementary School in Tuckahoe has tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Amy Goodman wrote in a note to parents.

It was not disclosed whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 11.

Goodman said the person who tested positive for the virus is in a state-mandated quarantine and alerted students and staff members who were exposed through contact tracing. 

