COVID-19: Popular Movie Theater Closes In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mount Kisco Theatre
Mount Kisco Theatre Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular Northern Westchester movie theater has been forced to call "cut" and will be shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With movie theaters still not permitted to reopen in New York due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mount Kisco Movie Theatre on East Main Street has been listed for lease or sale following what was expected to be a temporary closure in March.

A “space available” sign can now be seen on the theater’s marquee, and it’s been listed by Admiral Real Estate Services. The theater had been operated by Bow Tie Cinemas.

“As the zoning allows for theater use, and also general retail and food/restaurant purposes, the possibilities of the space are endless,” Admiral Real Estate’s listing states. “It’s extremely proximate to all downtown retailers and restaurants.”

Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinch cited the pandemic as the reason for the closure, which is the latest business to close on Main Street, following several retailers and restaurants.

“(New York State) has not permitted entertainment venues to reopen,” she said. “A closed theater with no revenue and no expected timeframe for reopening can not stay in business.

“When entertainment venues are able to reopen, the village will work with the landlord to attract a new business.”

