COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Closes After Employee Tests Positive

A popular area restaurant has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titan Steakhouse, located in Mahopac, on South Lake Boulevard, made the announcement early Friday afternoon, Nov. 6.

"We are shutting down to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved," the restaurant said in a statement. "The entire staff is getting tested and the restaurant itself is being professionally sanitized today. It’s only temporary but obviously necessary."

The restaurant said that it hopes to reopen by Tuesday, Nov. 17.

"Stay safe everyone," the restaurant said. "We’ll see you soon."

