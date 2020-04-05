COVID-19 NY New Hospitalizations Fall, Deaths Drop For First Time: Rundown Of Cases By County

The statewide daily number of deaths from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State dropped for the first time, and the number of new hospitalizations also fell, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, before quickly noting it will take several more days at least to see how significant that is and if it marks a possible shift.

In another piece of encouraging news announced during Cuomo's news briefing in Albany on Sunday, April 5, there is an upward trend in daily COVID-19 discharge rates for New York hospitals. (See first two images above.)

For a look at total hospitalizations by most affected regions state-wide -- New York City (yellow), Long Island (sky blue), Westchester (royal blue) and the rest of the state (dark blue) -- see the third image above.

Tthe 594 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday were 36 less than the 630 reported on Saturday. The state has had 4,159 COVID-19 fatalities so far.

“You could argue that you are seeing a plateauing,” Cuomo said. “Next week they will tell you whether we are on a plateau or is it just a blip."

There were 8,327 new cases as of midday Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 122,031 confirmed cases in New York State.

Here's the latest update for New York City and surrounding counties:

New York City 67,551 cases, 4,245 new

Nassau 14,398 cases, 1,052 new

Westchester 13,723 cases, 642 new

Suffolk 12,405 cases, 1,035 new

Rockland 5,326 cases, 454 new

Orange County 3,102 cases, 361 new

Dutchess 1,077 cases, 139 new

Ulster 332 cases, 42 new

Putnam 314 cases, 31 new

Sullivan 234 cases, 41 new

Meanwhile, the federal government is deploying approximately 1,000 personnel to New York State, including doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians and therapists, to help the state's overwhelmed hospital systems. The first 325 personnel will be deployed to the New York City hospital system on Sunday, Cuomo said.

"The operational challenge facing our health care system at the apex of the curve is impossible - we are asking our hospitals to do more than ever before with less equipment, supplies and staff, but we don't have any other options," Cuomo said. "We are continuing to operate on a surge and flex system where all our hospitals across the state are working together as one and sharing resources."

New York is receiving help from other states, businesses and the federal government to boost its system's capacity, including 1,000 federal personnel to work in the most stressed hospitals.

"I know how much we are asking of our health care workers on the frontline, and I thank them for everything they are doing because they are true heroes," Cuomo said.

