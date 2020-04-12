COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Sunday afternoon, April 12.
A total of 188,684 have now tested positive in the state, with 8,236 new cases.
Albany
478 total cases, 32 new cases
Allegany
26, 0
Broome
126, 9
Cattaraugus
28, 9
Cayuga
28, 1
Chautauqua
29, 1
Chemung
60, 0
Chenango
63, 2
Clinton
43, 0
Columbia
79, 2
Cortland
18, 1
Delaware
39, 0
Dutchess
1,838, 94
Erie
1,571, 99
Essex
12, 0
Franklin
12, 1
Fulton
21, 0
Genesee
69, 2
Greene
44, 7
Hamilton
3, 0
Herkimer
37, 0
Jefferson
46, 2
Lewis
6, 0
Livingston
30, 0
Madison
101, 2
Monroe
798, 31
Montgomery
29, 0
Nassau
23,553, 969
Niagara
183, 16
New York City (five boroughs)
103,208, 4,900
Oneida
195, 14
Onondaga
397, 17
Ontario
57, 1
Orange
5,027, 180
Orleans
25, 1
Oswego
38, 1
Otsego
43, 0
Putnam
497, 3
Rensselaer
105, 9
Rockland
7,721, 244
Saratoga
196, 9
Schenectady
199, 5
Schoharie
12, 0
Schuyler
12, 0
Seneca
16, 0
St. Lawrence
85, 5
Steuben
121, 2
Suffolk
20,816, 933
Sullivan
358, 18
Tioga
19, 0
Tompkins
109, 1
Ulster
612, 23
Warren
46, 2
Washington
34, 3
Wayne
42, 0
Westchester
19,313, 584
Wyoming
31, 0
Yates
3,1
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.