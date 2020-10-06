COVID-19: New Rules Announced In These Cluster Zones, Including In Hudson Valley

New rules have been announced for COVID-19 hotspots in New York State that have cropped up in cluster zones in Brooklyn, Queens, and Broome, Orange and Rockland counties.

The new rules will be in effect for a minimum of 14 days.

The state's plan was developed in consultation with national public health experts including Dr. Noam Ross of EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota and former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden.

The initiative is composed of three steps:

Take dramatic action within the cluster.

Take action in the area surrounding the cluster to stop the spread.

Take precautionary action in the outlying communities.

The initiative will currently apply to clusters in the following areas:

The initiative will divide clusters and the areas around them into three categories with successively higher restrictions within each one:

Red Zone — Cluster Itself

Houses of Worship: 25 percent capacity, 10 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: Prohibited

Businesses: Only essential businesses open

Dining: Takeout only

Schools: Closed, remote only

Orange Zone — Warning Zone

Houses of Worship: 33 percent capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Closed, remote only

Yellow Zone — Precautionary Zone

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday.

The enforcement of the zones will go into effect as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 7 and no later than Friday, Oct. 9.

Fines for the sponsors of mass gatherings in violation of state public health rules will be increased to $15,000.

