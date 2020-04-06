Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Data On Deaths By Age Group, County Released By New York State

Joe Lombardi
A look at deaths by age group in New York State. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Health

New data on the number of deaths in New York due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by age group and county has been released by the state health department.

The age group with most of the state's  4,159 COVID-19 deaths is 70 to 79 with 1,096 (26.3 percent). It's followed closely by the 80-89 age group with 1,076 (25.8 percent). (See image above showing breakdown by all age groups).

The majority of deaths have been New York City residents.

Here is a breakdown of deaths by residents of these counties:

  • Kings (Brooklyn), 973
  • Queens, 949
  • Bronx, 663
  • Manhattan, 390
  • Nassau, 381
  • Westchester, 211
  • Suffolk, 199
  • Richmond (Staten Island), 153
  • Rockland, 71
  • Orange, 37
  • Erie, 26
  • Monroe, 16
  • Putnam, 14
  • Dutchess, 12
  • Albany, 6
  • Sullivan, 4
  • Schenectady, 4
  • Onondaga, 4
  • Columbia, 4
  • Broome, 4
  • Ulster, 3
  • Saratoga, 3
  • Herkimer, 3

To see the lists for all counties and age groups, click here.

