COVID-19: More Westchester Schools Schedule Two-Week Long Closures

More schools in Westchester will be shutting down for at least two weeks in an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In New Rochelle - where the outbreak originated - New Rochelle High School, Albert Leonard Middle School and William B. Ward Elementary School, all of which are in the state’s new one-mile “containment area,” will be closed through Wednesday, March 25.

The Tuckahoe School District and Ursuline School in New Rochelle also announced that they will be closed for a two-week stretch as a precaution.

In New Rochelle, teachers will attempt to educate students remotely, school officials announced.

“We will work to distribute and deliver Chromebooks to those who need them for middle and the high school schools,” New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Laura Feijoo said.

“All Chromebooks must be returned when students return to school. We must make these two weeks count instructionally and ensure students are learning and engaged while we deal with this worldwide crisis. Students will receive targeted instructional guidance which will be aligned horizontally district-wide.”

Interim Tuckahoe Schools Superintendent Amy Goodman issued a statement to parents following the announcement of the closures.

"We are working quickly to pull together details and will be communicating more (Wednesday). In the meantime, please know that schools will be open March 11, however, all large scale events including the Cottle Science Fair, and after-school activities including TASC and sports will be canceled (Wednesday), she said.

“This includes all before, during and after school activities. This is the information that we know so far; we will keep you updated as there is new information. Our teachers have been preparing e-learning in preparation for this possibility that has happened.”

Martin Daly, the president of the New Rochelle Federation of United School employees was critical of the governor and Feijoo’s decision to only close the schools within the containment zone.

"Given these facts, the Superintendent’s decision not to close all of the schools is virtually incomprehensible," he said in a statement. "The decision to close only three schools makes no sense — and anyone familiar with the school district should know that.”

“While students are home please remember not to congregate unnecessarily. Keep safe and have students work on educational materials provided to you,” Feijoo said. “We believe students are safest in schools and are eager to reopen as soon as possible.

"It is inevitable that one of our students or staff will contract the virus. What is in our control is to be ready, calm, decisive, and responsive to any and all circumstances which may arise.”

“We’ve moved from a containment strategy to a mitigation strategy,” New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker added. “We believe the most important thing is to minimize the community spread. We know where the center of the virus occurred, and we felt a radius of a mile from that spot would be effective to try and decrease the spread.”

