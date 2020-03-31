COVID-19 In Westchester By The Numbers: 19 Fatalities, Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

Nine Westchester residents died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of this past weekend, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease in the county to 19.

The numbers of cases in Westchester has increased to 9,326, County Executive George Latimer said in a briefing on Monday, March 30. A total of 378 have. been hospitalized, with 221 now currently in hospitals.

Yonkers has the most cases with 508, followed by New Rochelle (346), Mount Vernon (224) and White Plains (154).

Here's a rundown of cases, alphabetically, by municipality:

Ardsley 19

Bedford 28

Briarcliff Manor 14

Bronxville 20

Buchanan 4

Cortlandt 85

Croton-on-Hudson 16

Dobbs Ferry 42

Eastchester 70

Elmsford 13

Greenburgh 130

Harrison 52

Hastings-on-Hudson 19

Irvington 14

Larchmont 16

Lewisboro 16

Mamaroneck Town 31

Mamaroneck Village 30

Mount Kisco 50

Mount Pleasant 70

Mount Vernon 224

New Castle 35

New Rochelle 346

North Castle 27

North Salem 4

Ossining Town 18

Ossining Village 132

Peekskill 63

Pelham 22

Pelham Manor 21

Pleasantville 27

Port Chester 109

Pound Ridge 3

Rye Brook 31

Rye City 32

Scarsdale 59

Sleepy Hollow 34

Somers 24

Tarrytown 35

Tuckahoe 17

White Plains 154

Yonkers 508

Yorktown 89

