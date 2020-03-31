COVID-19 In Westchester By The Numbers: 19 Fatalities, Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

Nine Westchester residents died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of this past weekend, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease in the county to 19.
The numbers of cases in Westchester has increased to 9,326, County Executive George Latimer said in a briefing on Monday, March 30. A total of 378 have. been hospitalized, with 221 now currently in hospitals.
Yonkers has the most cases with 508, followed by New Rochelle (346), Mount Vernon (224) and White Plains (154).
Here's a rundown of cases, alphabetically, by municipality:
- Ardsley 19
- Bedford 28
- Briarcliff Manor 14
- Bronxville 20
- Buchanan 4
- Cortlandt 85
- Croton-on-Hudson 16
- Dobbs Ferry 42
- Eastchester 70
- Elmsford 13
- Greenburgh 130
- Harrison 52
- Hastings-on-Hudson 19
- Irvington 14
- Larchmont 16
- Lewisboro 16
- Mamaroneck Town 31
- Mamaroneck Village 30
- Mount Kisco 50
- Mount Pleasant 70
- Mount Vernon 224
- New Castle 35
- New Rochelle 346
- North Castle 27
- North Salem 4
- Ossining Town 18
- Ossining Village 132
- Peekskill 63
- Pelham 22
- Pelham Manor 21
- Pleasantville 27
- Port Chester 109
- Pound Ridge 3
- Rye Brook 31
- Rye City 32
- Scarsdale 59
- Sleepy Hollow 34
- Somers 24
- Tarrytown 35
- Tuckahoe 17
- White Plains 154
- Yonkers 508
- Yorktown 89
