Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice

Breaking News: COVID-19: New Rules Announced In These Cluster Zones, Including In Hudson Valley
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 6

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,222 tests were conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 4: 1.9 percent
  • Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Rockland, 119
  • Orange, 55
  • Westchester, 52
  • Dutchess, 18
  • Sullivan, 7
  • Ulster, 5
  • Putnam, 4

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Orange County) -- bringing the total to 25,536 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 705 (+69)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 118
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 158 (+9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 77,192 (+51)
  • Deaths - 9

