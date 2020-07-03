Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 14-Year-Old Located After Going Missing In Northern Westchester
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Test Results In Latest Trending Data

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Here is the latest four-day testing data.
Here is the latest four-day testing data. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There has been an uptick in positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test results in the Hudson Valley, according to the latest four-day trending data.

Here is overall state data released on Friday, July 3:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 188 (-21)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

  • Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;

  • Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;
  • Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
  • Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Thursday:

  • Westchester, 68 (up 22 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster,  25 (up 17 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 15 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 11 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 6 (down six from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 2 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 ( down one from a day earlier)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.