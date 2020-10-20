COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of New York State's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Monday, Oct. 19 was 2.91 percent - down from 3.31 percent the day before.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,955 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 115 positives or a 2.91 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 86,585 test results were reported, yielding 1,086 positives or a 1.25 percent positivity rate.

The state's overall positivity rate is 1.32 percent with focus areas included.

The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 9.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state on Monday.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Saturday, Oct. 17: 1.4 percent

Sunday, Oct. 18: 1.4 percent

Monday, Oct. 19: 1.7 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 68

Rockland, 62

Orange, 36

Dutchess, 15

Putnam, 13

Ulster, 4

Sullivan, 2

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess) -- bringing the total to 25,672 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

Patient Hospitalization - 942 (+8)

Patients Newly Admitted - 113

Number ICU - 194 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 99 (-7)

Total Discharges - 78,530 (+88)

Deaths - 12

