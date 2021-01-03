COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 2K New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown

The Hudson Valley saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last six days is as follows.

Monday, Dec. 28: 6.33 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 6.68 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 7.09 percent

Thursday, Dec. 31: 7.56 percent

Friday, Jan. 1: 7.96 percent

Saturday, Jan. 2: 8.19 percent

A total of 926 people are hospitalized in the Hudson Valley with COVID as of Sunday. Approximately 34 percent of the region's hospital beds are still available.

There are currently 414 COVID-19 patients being treated in 687 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 39 percent of those beds still available.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 591

Dutchess: 196

Orange: 164

Rockland: 151

Ulster: 84

Putnam: 59

Sullivan: 9

Total: 1,254

In the Hudson Valley, there were 13 newly reported COVID-related deaths (four in Westchester, three each in Dutchess and Orange counties, two in Rockland, and one in Ulster County) and 138 statewide. There have now been 30,476 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 142,345

Total Positive - 11,368

Percent Positive - 7.98%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,963 (+149)

Patients Newly Admitted - 813

Number ICU - 1,344 (+23)

Number ICU with Intubation - 815 (+29)

Total Discharges - 104,402 (+574)

Deaths - 138

Total Deaths - 30,476

"As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. "COVID has exposed many of the existing injustices in our society, most notably that racism is, without a doubt, a public health crisis.

"Case in point - data has continued to show that despite higher infection and death rates in the Black and Latino communities, testing has remained more widely available in white communities.

"I refuse to let race or income determine who lives and who dies in New York and I mean it. That's why as we work to break down barriers and ensure vaccine access for all, I will not take the vaccine until it is available for my age group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state."

