COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 1,300 New Cases; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw 1,273 new cases of COVID-19, according to new data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Here are positive testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 6.4 percent

Thursday, Dec. 10: 6.33 percent

Friday, Dec. 11: 6.10 percent

Saturday, Dec. 12: 6.01 percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 593

Orange, 206

Dutchess, 170

Rockland, 142

Ulster, 76

Putnam, 66

Sullivan, 20

There were 106 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with 15 in the Hudson Valley (four each in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties, two in Ulster County and one in Dutchess County) -- bringing the total to 27,785 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 205,250

Positive Test Results - 10,194

Positivity - 4.96 %

Patient Hospitalization - 5,410 (+51)

Patients Newly Admitted - 746

Number ICU - 1,009 (-20)

Number ICU with Intubation - 567 (+4)

Total Discharges - 91,366 (+619)

Deaths - 106

"All the experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that's exactly what's happening around the country," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. "The problem is the cold weather is driving people indoors which in turn is driving more spread.

"Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing.

"The vaccine is coming and there is light at the end of this long tunnel, but we must remain vigilant until it is available widely. New Yorkers already proved we are smart and tough and loving and united and disciplined — we just need to keep it up a little longer."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.