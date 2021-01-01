COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 2,100-Plus New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown

The Hudson Valley saw new increases in both the number of new COVID-19 cases as well as the positive infection rate, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 1.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last four days is as follows.

Monday, Dec. 28: 6.33 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 6.68 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 7.09 percent

Thursday, Dec. 31: 7.56 percent

Hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley continue to rise, reaching 912 as of Friday, Jan. 1. Approximately 35 percent of the region's hospital beds are still available.

There are currently 415 COVID-19 patients being treated in 685 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley's seven counties are on Thursday:

Westchester: 953

Orange: 322

Dutchess: 297

Rockland: 258

Ulster: 137

Putnam: 106

Sullivan: 63

Total: 2,136

In the Hudson Valley, there were 18 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths, with 11 in Westchester, three in Dutchess, and two each in Rockland and Ulster counties. There have now been 30,208 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

Test Results Reported - 219,253

Total Positive - 16,497

Percent Positive - 7.52%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,886 (-49)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,006

Number ICU - 1,292 (+16)

Number ICU with Intubation - 776 (+53)

Total Discharges - 102,968 (+839)

Deaths - 166

"As we enter this new year, New Yorkers should be energized with a bright hope for the future," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "We know what we have to do to defeat this invisible enemy and we are reminded of what can be achieved when we come together and work toward a united solution.

"As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus - wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. I am confident that we will win this war together because we are New York Tough."

