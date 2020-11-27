Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,193 New Cases, Increase In Positivity Rate; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positive rate for testing, according to data released by the state on Friday, Nov. 27.

Statewide, the positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported Thursday, Nov. 26, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 4.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.2 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 4.1 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: 4.7 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 661 (up 184 from a day earlier) 
  • Orange, 150 (down 27 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 147 (down 22 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 91 (up 28 from a day earlier) 
  • Putnam, 67 (up 15 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 58 (up 19 from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 19 (up 5 from a day earlier)

Total number of new cases:  1,193 (up 202 from a day earlier)

There were 39 COVID deaths statewide on Thursday, with five in the Hudson Valley (two in Westchester and Orange counties and one in Rockland), bringing the total to 26,588 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,103 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 471
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 636 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 294 (+8)
  • Total Discharges - 84,723 (+384)
  • Deaths - 39

